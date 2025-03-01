Debris Burning: Leading Cause Of Wildfires

Debris burn pile in Calaveras County -- CCF photo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Columns of smoke from prescribed burns, along with ranchers and residents burning landscape debris this time of year, need to take precautions.

“The leading cause of wildfires in our communities is escaped landscape debris burning,” according to Calaveras Consolidated Fire (CCF) officials. “Everyone is urged to take precautions outdoors to prevent sparking a wildfire.”

CCF provided these tips while burning:

Make sure that the piles of landscape debris are manageable.

Provide clearance down to bare mineral soil around the burn pile.

Ensure that a responsible adult is in attendance at all times with a water source and a shovel.

Individuals choosing to burn debris can be held criminally responsible if the fire escapes their control.

Additionally, as reported here on Thursday (2/27), a plume billowing into the skies over Valley Springs was reported as a wildland fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a large debris burn on the property in the 1200 block of Paloma Road near Watertown Road, north of Highways 12 and 26. Fire officials ask the public not to call in debris burns, as there is a lot of burning underway in the Mother Lode, as burn permits are not required. Before burning, check to see if it is a permissive burn day by going to the mymotherlode.com homepage. For further information on ways to burn safely, click here.