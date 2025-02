Valley Springs, CA — Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County.

CAL Fire reports that arriving resources found a half-acre blaze in grass in the 1200 block of Paloma Road near Watertown Road, north of Highways 12 and 26. There is no word on the rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

