San Andreas Library To Be Renamed

Calaveras County Board of Supervisors Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Supervisors are planning to rename the central library in San Andreas in honor of two long-time supporters.

On Tuesday the Board of Supervisors will vote to officially rename the facility as the “Huberty Tuttle Library.” It is on the consent agenda of the board meeting. Sally Tuttle was very instrumental to finding donors to give money towards the construction of the library in the early 1990’s, when a state matching grant became available.

Shirley Huberty was a key person involved in planning, and regularly maintaining, the landscaping at the grounds, including the addition of a picnic table for all to enjoy. She remained a staunch supporter of the library, serving on the Library Commission, until she passed away in November of 2016.

The supervisors will also vote to declare April 8-14 as “National Library Week.”

Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include hearing an update on storm damage that occurred last year on Murphys Drive, and review the Calaveras Transit year-end report. Tuesday’s regular session meeting will begin at 9am at the government center in San Andreas.

