Making High-Risk Roadway Crossing In Standard Safer

The Standard Road Reconstruction Project View Photo

Standard, CA—A local roadway known for being a high-risk area for pedestrians has been made safer by enhancing crosswalks with state grant money.

The Standard Road Reconstruction Project, completed at the end of last year, aimed to improve safety for pedestrians and traffic on the road, as the mid-block crossings on the roadway made it a high-risk area. Engineers at Tuolumne County Public Works focused on addressing traffic and pedestrian safety, as half of all pedestrian collisions result in severe injuries.

“Based on this data, we applied for and received special pedestrian set-aside funding, which was used to construct pedestrian and traffic safety enhancements in the townsite,” shared county road officials.

The before-and-after pictures of the work in the image box highlight the new safety measures, which incorporate pedestrian-activated flashing beacons and improved street lighting. The project also repaired the road’s structure and pavement surface. To learn more about traffic safety in the county, click here.