Cleanup Continues In Sonora After Crash Caused Power Outage

Cleanup Continues on Mono Way View Photo

Sonora, CA — A crash on Mono Way, during the eight o’clock hour Thursday evening, knocked out power to much of Sonora.

It happened near the turnoff to Barretta Street. Details regarding the crash have not been released, but there were no initial reports of serious injuries. Power was fully restored during the early morning hours. Be prepared for some traffic delays this morning on Mono Way near the Barretta Street intersection.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.