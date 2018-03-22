Weather Conditions Force Local Ski Resorts To Temporarily Close

Pinecrest, CA — Both Dodge Ridge and Bear Valley ski resorts are closed today, but plan to re-open on Friday.
Bear Valley cites avalanche concerns as the reason to halt lift operations, as the resort has received a mix of rain and snow over recent days. Dodge Ridge is citing the high winds and thunderstorm activity as the reason for its closure. Snow levels this afternoon are expected to remain at around 6,500 ft., with a colder weather system expected to arrive Friday and continuing through the weekend. Click here for the latest information from the National Weather Service.