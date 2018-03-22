Roadway Flooding And Mudslides

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The heavy rainfall is leaving behind some traffic hazards in the Mother Lode this morning.

The CHP reports that one lane of Highway 49 in Tuolumne County, near Fraguero Road, is flooded. Also, a fallen tree is blocking one lane of Kuein Mill Road near Big Hill Road. The county roads department has been requested to assist. There is also some flooding reported on Jacksonville Road near Bell Mooney Road. There is a tree blocking Smith Station Road near Greeley Hill Road, and the Mariposa County Roads department has been notified. In Calaveras County, there is a mudslide reported on Murphys Grade Road near the intersection of French Gulch Road.

Travel with caution today, and allow yourself extra time, as the rain is expected to continue. Click here to view the latest information from the National Weather Service.

