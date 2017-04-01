Sierra Nevada Winter Storm Warning, Flash Flood Watch

Sierra Nevada Snow (1/4/17) Enlarge

A series of wet storms will sweep through California into the weekend.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for the Sierra Nevada through Thursday evening.

The “Atmospheric River” continues to bring substantial rain to the foothills and mountains below 8,000 feet.

Heavy rainfall, in addition to snow melt, will create excess runoff and bring a threat of localized flash flooding, mud slides, rock slides and debris flows, particularly in the vicinity of the Detwiler Fire burn scar.

Some roads may become impassable or become washed out. Residents should be alert for rising waters on area streams with the possibility of flooding.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada until 11 PM Thursday.

Snow levels remain mostly above 8,000 feet, but will lower to 6,500 feet by tonight.

Additional snow accumulations will range from half-a-foot to four feet above 6,500 feet.

Plan on difficult travel conditions. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Significant reductions in visibility is likely.

A colder system with lower snow levels and even heavier snow will drop over the region from Friday afternoon into the weekend.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the Sierra Nevada above 3,000 feet from Friday afternoon through late Saturday night.

An additional one to three feet of snow is expected from Friday through Saturday.

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. You should be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel.

