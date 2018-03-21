Tuolumne County Supervisors Lay Out Three Year Plan

Sonora, CA — Priorities over the next three years for Tuolumne County include making improvements to information technology, completing construction of the new jail and courthouse, and planning for what to do with buildings that will be vacated.

Related to construction projects, the county hopes to finish work on the new jail by 2019 and open in 2020. Meanwhile, the supervisors are hoping that funding for the courthouse construction remains in Governor Jerry Brown’s upcoming May-revised budget, and the plan is tentatively for construction to start in 2019 and be completed in 2020. The county will need to decide what to do with locations soon to become vacated, like the existing courthouse site. CAO Craig Pedro stated, “Just so you, we have had expressions of interest by some of the non-profits to go into the building, if we were to rehab it.”

On the topic of emergencies, the county plans to continue its tree mortality efforts, repair roads damaged by winter storms, continue to plan for one or two federally funded resiliency centers (Groveland and/or Tuolumne), and participate in the planning of healthy forest projects and a bio-mass wood campus.

On the topic of planning and development, the supervisors hope to adopt a new General Plan update by the end of the year and decide whether to implement a commercial marijuana ordinance by next year.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. You can view live video of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting by clicking here. Meetings are typically scheduled the first and third Tuesday of each month beginning at 9am. The live streaming video is provided courtesy of Tuolumne County and is proudly presented by Blue Mountain Minerals, a Mother Lode business and employment leader supporting our community.