Tuolumne County Supervisors Lay Out Three Year Plan

Sonora, CA — Priorities over the next three years for Tuolumne County include making improvements to information technology, completing construction of the new jail and courthouse, and planning for what to do with buildings that will be vacated.
Related to construction projects, the county hopes to finish work on the new jail by 2019 and open in 2020. Meanwhile, the supervisors are hoping that funding for the courthouse construction remains in Governor Jerry Brown’s upcoming May-revised budget, and the plan is tentatively for construction to start in 2019 and be completed in 2020. The county will need to decide what to do with locations soon to become vacated, like the existing courthouse site. CAO Craig Pedro stated, “Just so you, we have had expressions of interest by some of the non-profits to go into the building, if we were to rehab it.”
On the topic of emergencies, the county plans to continue its tree mortality efforts, repair roads damaged by winter storms, continue to plan for one or two federally funded resiliency centers (Groveland and/or Tuolumne), and participate in the planning of healthy forest projects and a bio-mass wood campus.
On the topic of planning and development, the supervisors hope to adopt a new General Plan update by the end of the year and decide whether to implement a commercial marijuana ordinance by next year.