Free Food Bank For Four-Legged Family Members

TCAC dog food drive announced

Jamestown, CA— Recognizing that some local pet owners are having difficulty feeding their furry friends as prices keep rising, Tuolumne County Animal Control turned to the public for help, and the community responded generously.

As we reported at the beginning of the month, the shelter’s storage room was empty, prompting the call for public assistance. Within just two days, as shown in this picture, pet food and treats started arriving at the shelter. With the immediate need addressed, the shelter will host a free pet food bank day tomorrow, Wednesday, February 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the shelter located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown, behind the C & C Minimart, off Highway 108. Those needing pet supplies are welcome to stop by and collect items, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis as long as supplies last.

Donations are accepted during business hours, Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.