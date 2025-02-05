TC Animal Control Cupboards Bare

TCAC dog food needed graphic View Photo

Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County Animal Control is asking for the public’s help to fill their cupboards and four-legged friends’ bellies.

The shelter holds free pet food drives to collect the needed supplies, but its food storage room, which it also uses for residents who struggle to keep up with prices and have trouble purchasing cat and dog food and treats, has been empty for a while. Animal Control added, “Times are tough, and we want to help.”

What is needed can change from month to month. Regarding this plea for food assistance, shelter officials provided this list of rules for food donations:

Dry dog and cat food

Canned Food

Any brands or sizes

Food must be unopened and not expired.

Donations can be mailed or dropped off at the shelter at 10040 Victoria Way, behind the C & C Mini Mart off Highway 108 in Jamestown. It is open Tuesday-Friday (9-2) and Saturday (10-1). Further questions can be directed to TCAC’s office by calling (209) 694-2730.