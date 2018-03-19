Quantcast
Gas Station Traffic Stop Triggers Stolen Vehicle Arrest

Hailey Johnson, Stolen Vehicle Arrest TCSO Photo March 17 2018
Hailey Johnson, Stolen Vehicle Arrest TCSO Photo March 17 2018 Photo Icon View Slideshow
(2 Photos)
03/19/2018 12:42 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — Mismatched license plates resulted in the arrest of a Jamestown woman on Saturday afternoon at the Sierra Energy Express off Highway 49/108 in Jamestown.

According to Tuolumne County sheriff’s officials, while out checking license plates a deputy spotted 27-year-old Hailey Johnson driving a vehicle different from the one corresponding with the plate. The report states Johnson was behind the wheel of an Acura; however, the license plate attached to it was registered to a Honda.

After a subsequent check of the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) revealed the Acura was reported stolen out of Oakdale, Johnson was arrested for vehicle theft as well as for driving without a license and failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility; her bail was set at $10,000.

