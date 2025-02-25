McClintock’s Staff Office Hours Attracts Packed House In Sonora

Congressman McClintock's Staff Office Hours View Photos

Sonora, CA — Recent actions by the Trump Administration in Washington, DC led several people to attend office hours for Congressman Tom McClintock’s staff in downtown Sonora on Monday afternoon.

McClintock routinely has district office hours where people can voice concerns to his staff members and provide feedback on issues facing the country. The input is later relayed to the congressman. Typically, a very small number attend.

Elaine Hagen, a leader with the Tuolumne County Democratic Central Committee, provided photos and reports that over 120 were in attendance. She noted it was difficult to get a full count because many people were also out in the hallway. Transcripts provided to Clarke Broadcasting from the meeting show that concerns spanned local and national issues. There was criticism raised about the firing of federal employees related to the DOGE initiative, potential adverse effects of Medicare cuts, and criticism of Elon Musk.

There was also discussion about Forest Service cuts, support voiced for Ukraine, and calls for a stance against authoritarianism. Other topics included the Yosemite reservation system and the potential benefit of drones fighting fires.

Hagen indicated that many people who came out felt under-represented in the county.

On a related note, Congressman McClintock was the guest on Mother Lode Views this past weekend and he explained his support for DOGE and weighed in on some other pertinent topics, like wildfires and reorganizing FEMA. Click here to find the archived interview.