Charges Filed Against Jacobs For Jamestown Assault

Jamestown, CA — Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke reports that a criminal complaint has now been filed against a Jamestown man accused of attacking another man at an apartment complex on January 28.

The incident has drawn heavy local interest, especially from allies of the LGBTQ community. The victim was allegedly lured to the apartment and attacked because of his identity, according to public statements made by the victim’s legal representatives.

Jenecke reports that 44-year-old Christopher Mark Jacobs is formally charged with, “a felony violation of Penal Code section 245(a)(4), assault with force likely to commit great bodily injury, and it is further alleged that he personally inflicted great bodily injury to the victim in violation of Penal Code section 12022.7. He is also charged with a felony violation of Penal Code section 243(d), battery causing serious bodily injury.”

Jacobs has not been charged with committing a hate crime, but Jenecke notes that the motivation behind the crime, including whether it would qualify as a hate crime, is still under investigation.

A statement from her office further states, “Prosecutors are bound by an ethical obligation to file only those charges and enhancements that we believe we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt at the time of filing.”

She continues, “The Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office recognizes the community’s concerns about this case as it relates to the safety of our LGBTQIA+ community. However, the District Attorney’s Office is ethically obligated to protect the integrity of the investigation and prosecution by minimizing the release of information prior to final adjudication of the charges filed. Therefore, we cannot discuss the particular facts of this case except to share general information related to charging decisions, information revealed during non-confidential in-court hearings, information or documents in the publicly available court files, or until after the cases are completed.”

Jacobs was initially arrested by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office on January 31, and he posted bond, and was released from custody. His arraignment was yesterday in Tuolumne County Superior Court.

Two unidentified minors were also arrested in connection to the incident.