Congressman McClintock's Staff Holding Office Hours

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign

Sonora, CA — Republican Congressman Tom McClintock will have a staff member in Sonora Monday afternoon to meet with constituents regarding any issues they have.

McClintock’s office reports that the district office hours will be today, February 24, from 1:45 pm – 2:45 pm. The purpose is to, “discuss important issues facing our nation and our district, along with any difficulties you may be experiencing with a federal agency.”

McClintock was also the guest on Mother Lode Views this past weekend, and you can find the 30-minute interview here.

