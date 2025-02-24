Congressman McClintock’s Staff Holding Office Hours

Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors Sign View Photo

Sonora, CA — Republican Congressman Tom McClintock will have a staff member in Sonora Monday afternoon to meet with constituents regarding any issues they have.

McClintock’s office reports that the district office hours will be today, February 24, from 1:45 pm – 2:45 pm. The purpose is to, “discuss important issues facing our nation and our district, along with any difficulties you may be experiencing with a federal agency.”

