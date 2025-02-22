Highlighting Engineering Ingenuity On National Engineers Week

TCPW repairs after storm damage to Marshes Flat Road project View Photo

Moccasin, CA— To highlight engineering ingenuity on National Engineer Week, Tuolumne County Public Works showcases the repairs to Marshes Flat Road in Moccasin, saving taxpayer money.

The Marshes Flat Storm Damage Project in Tuolumne County demonstrates the use of engineering to reduce future maintenance costs, enhance the resilience of county roads, and advise county public works. In March 2018, a severe storm caused flash flooding, affecting culverts and roads on Marshes Flat Road, off Highway 120. The engineering team discovered that the storm altered water flow in the Hatch Creek/Don Pedro watershed, increasing the risk of future road failures. As the image box photo of before and after the work shows, the construction was done to address this issue. Public works officials collaborated with the state’s Office of Emergency Services, or CalOES, and contractors to build large arch culverts, reinforce erosion control with large rocks, and rebuild the road with a gabion rock pyramid wall.

The repairs were completed in December 2024.