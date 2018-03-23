Updated Road Conditions In Tuolumne County

Tuolumne County, CA – The Tuolumne County Community Resources Agency has released an update detailing roadway conditions.
Several roadways have erosion damage along with flooding while others have reopened. County Road Officials provided this list:
- Ferretti Road- Remains closed from Pine Mountain Lake Drive to Mueller Drive, due to erosion of the fill under the road.
- Priest Coulterville Road- Remains closed due to a washout of the road approach just before the box culvert at Jackass Creek
- Marshes Flat Road- From the Lake Don Pedro side, one lane road at the 1st & 2nd creek
- Marshes Flat Road- From the Hwy 49 side remains closed
- Wards Ferry Road- From Thiel Road to Powell Ranch Road remains closed
- Red Hills Road-Open
- Sims Road-Open
- Bell Mooney Road-Open