Fire Burns Rosalinda’s Gentlemen’s Club

03/13/2018 7:11 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Jamestown, CA — Fire early this morning caused extensive damage to the Rosalinda’s Gentlemen’s Club on Highway 108 and the adjacent hotel.

The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that the fire ignited at around 3:30am in the hotel area and it was fully engulfed in flames when CAL Fire arrived on scene. The flames then spread to the strip club, causing major damage. What ignited the fire is under investigation. The business was condemned following a law enforcement raid on March 1 where 10 people were taken into custody. We’ll pass along more information when it becomes available.

Click on the video box to see what it looked like driving by early this morning.

