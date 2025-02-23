End of February Caltrans Work

Motorists can expect delays on several Mother Lode highways this week, from February 23rd to March 1st.

On Highway 108 a moving, alternating lane closure between Sanguinetti Road and Sullivan Creek will allow for road striping on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

On Highway 108 overnight, one-way traffic control between Mono Way and North Sunshine Road will allow for utility work beginning Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m.

On Highway 120 one-way traffic control between the South Fork of the Tuolumne River and Evergreen Road for drainage work will begin Monday and continue through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Douglas Flat/Main Street to Anrey Court will allow for utility work on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

On Highway 4 one-way traffic control from Sheep Ranch Road to Rancho Paradiso will allow for tree work on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control at Andrew Lane for utility work will begin on Friday from 8:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

On Highway 26 one-way traffic control from Jesus Maria Road to Lower Dorray Road will allow for survey work on Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

On Highway 49 one-way traffic control from Mayo Road to Parkway Avenue/Sonora Street will allow for some utility work on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.

On Highway 49 more one-way traffic control at Spring Hills Road will allow for utility work on Wednesday from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The passes are closed. Updating Highway closure information is here.

Road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues. Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones.