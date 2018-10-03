Traffic And Safety Improvements In Downtown Sonora

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will focus on a Highway 49 corridor traffic safety improvement plan being developed for downtown Sonora.
It ties into a larger transportation plan for Tuolumne County and the particular project is also connected to the Vision Sonora efforts. It has been the focus of recent community meetings where public input has been gathered. It will likely go before the Sonora City Council within the next month. Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora Mayor Connie Williams and Tuolumne County Transportation Council Executive Director Darin Grossi.
