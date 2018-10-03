Traffic And Safety Improvements In Downtown Sonora

Proposed Options For Improving Downtown Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Views will focus on a Highway 49 corridor traffic safety improvement plan being developed for downtown Sonora.

It ties into a larger transportation plan for Tuolumne County and the particular project is also connected to the Vision Sonora efforts. It has been the focus of recent community meetings where public input has been gathered. It will likely go before the Sonora City Council within the next month. Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora Mayor Connie Williams and Tuolumne County Transportation Council Executive Director Darin Grossi.

Click here to view an earlier story detailing the project.

Mother Lode Views airs Saturday and Sunday morning at 9:30 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML. Mother Lode Views can also be heard Sunday morning at 10 o'clock on 93.5 KKBN and at 9am on STAR 92.7.