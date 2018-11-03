Quantcast
Caltrans Plans Beginning March 12

03/11/2018 6:00 am PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — It looks like travelers along the Mother Lode highways will have just a few Caltrans cone zones to plan for this week.

Along Highway 26, tree crews will be tying up traffic from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. for about ten minutes at a time in two spots: weekdays between the Amador/Calaveras county line and Highway 88; also Monday through Thursday between Campo Seco Turnpike and Centennial Mine Road. Both work zones will be under intermittent one-way traffic control.

Momentary travel waits are also possible along Highway 26 Monday through Thursday while striping is underway under a moving closure along a 20-mile stretch between Highway 99 and the San Joaquin/Calaveras county line from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

In Tuolumne County along Highway 49/108 motorists may experience nominal delays due to sweeping operations from 8 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. in two locations: between Highway 120 at Yosemite Junction and Hidden Acres Road Monday through Thursday; also, on Friday between Highway 120 and the Tuolumne/Calaveras County line.

