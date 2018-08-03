More Fatal Solo Wreck Near Jamestown Details Released

CHP Sonora Enlarge

Sonora, CA – The CHP has identified the local man involved in a solo motor vehicle accident and later declared deceased at the hospital.

According to CHP Sonora Unit spokesperson Office Faustino Pulido, 65-year-old Thomas Anthony Bills of Chinese Camp was behind the wheel of a Ford F-250 and headed north on Stent Cut Off Road near Sullivan Street south of Jamestown right around 6 p.m.

Then, for unknown reasons, Officer Pulido says the pickup, which was traveling at a slow rate of speed, entered a slight right curve in the roadway. It continued straight over the southbound lane onto the west shoulder and then headed up a soft dirt embankment before hitting a tree and coming to rest. Responding rescue personnel administered CPR while transporting Bills by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora, where medical officials confirmed his death.

Since the impact of the collision caused only minor damage to the front bumper and there did not be to be impact injuries, Pulido says investigators suspect that medical conditions may have been a factor. At this point officials do not believe alcohol or drugs were involved although official results are pending autopsy.

