Congressman McClintock Authors Blog, ‘Musk and Democracy’

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Washington, DC — Republican Congressman Tom McClintock has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog, sharing his opinions about the Department of Government Efficiency, entitled, Musk and Democracy.

Explaining support for recent federal cuts, McClintock writes, “Congress never voted to spend money in this manner. Unelected bureaucrats within the sprawling federal labyrinth did, behind the backs not only of the American people, but of their elected representatives.”

He continues, “The new boss hires an accountant. The accountant says, ‘Joe, let’s see your expense account receipts,’ and suddenly it’s a threat to democracy and a constitutional crisis.”

McClintock further explains his support for DOGE and also quotes Abraham Lincoln.

