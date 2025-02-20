Sonora Cassina High: One Of 74 Model Continuation Schools In State

Sonora, CA — Dario Cassina High School has received formal recognition as a Model Continuation High School from the California Department of Education (CDE).

According to the CDE, this designation is given to schools that exhibit exceptional assistance for students who require alternate routes to success in school and the workplace. The school is one of 74 statewide picked by State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond to receive the designation. He announced the list today and stressed these schools provide comprehensive services to at-risk youth through exemplary instructional strategies, flexible scheduling, and guidance and counseling services.

“Today, we celebrate 74 commendable schools for their tremendous efforts as alternative campuses of learning,” said Superintendent Thurmond. “The priority of our Model Continuation High Schools is to give students more than a diploma. The teachers and administrators aim to provide students with a student-centered approach that meets their diverse academic, social, and emotional needs and opportunities to explore options beyond high school, preparing students for the future whether they choose to pursue further education or join the workforce.”

Cassina High is part of the Sonora Union High School District. Superintendent Ed Pelfrey praised the school, stating, “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our educators, staff, and community partners, led by Principal Robert Mayben, who work tirelessly to support our students.” He continued, “Dario Cassina High School provides a pathway for students to thrive, and we are honored to receive this recognition for our commitment to fostering a supportive and successful learning environment.”

The school offers a flexible, organized, and encouraging learning environment that enables students to meet their academic objectives and become ready for college and the workforce.

The CDE oversees the Model Continuation High School Program, which finds continuation schools in California that offer creative and successful curricula. Academic programs, student support services, school atmosphere, and community connections that promote student retention, graduation, and success in post-secondary education are all factors considered when evaluating schools. Below is the description of the school that state educators put out regarding choosing the school:

Dario Cassina High School in Sonora exemplifies best practices in alternative education by providing a holistic, student-centered approach that meets the diverse academic, social, and emotional needs of its students. Serving a vulnerable population, the school integrates trauma-informed practices and community school models to create a safe, supportive environment where students feel valued and understood. Staff members are trained in methods such as the Personal Brain Model and Adverse Childhood Experiences framework, equipping them to address challenges with empathy and expertise. The school’s flexible scheduling accommodates individualized learning paths, including dual enrollment, work experience, and partial credit options, ensuring students remain on track to graduate while balancing personal responsibilities.

Superintendent Pelfrey added, “This achievement reflects Sonora Union High School District’s broader commitment to ensuring all students have access to quality education, regardless of their circumstances.”