Supervisors Endorse Tuolumne County EDA Budget

Larry Cope Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors voiced support for Economic Development Authority Director Larry Cope’s budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year.

It was reviewed at today’s board meeting and is identical to the current fiscal year, where the EDA is receiving roughly $344,000 from the county and $102,800 from the City of Sonora. It is a joint powers authority between the two government entities.

Board of supervisors Chair John Gray stated, “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Larry as part of the Economic Development Authority over the past eight years, and I have to say that it has really evolved into something really strong, and good for our county. It is because of the hard work that you (Cope) do.”

District Five Supervisor Karl Rodefer added, “What you have done over the years to bring business into this county, and additional tax revenue into this county, is exceptional.”

Cope gave a quick preview of some of the initiatives on tap to retain and help existing businesses, and also attract new ones. He noted, “We have a major ramping up of our attraction program. Why is that important? Because in San Francisco you can get a one bedroom apartment with a shared bathroom for $1400-$2,400 a month. And to get an actual one bedroom, with your own bathroom, runs $3,300 a month. There are some opportunities, and also some hurdles (to attracting businesses). You have to convince people it is time to move out of the Bay Area, come here, and bring their technology business. But the dollars are right. For $3,300 you can get a really nice house here, probably some acreage too.”

He added, jokingly, “Maybe a few chickens, cows, and some other things like that.”

The Supervisors enthusiastically endorsed Cope’s budget, and it will be reviewed by the Sonora City Council at a later time. City and county budgets must be approved before July 1st.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. You can view live video of the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting by clicking here. Meetings are typically scheduled the first and third Tuesday of each month beginning at 9am. The live streaming video is provided courtesy of Tuolumne County and is proudly presented by Blue Mountain Minerals, a Mother Lode business and employment leader supporting our community.