Bernstein Approved As New Health Officer

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors officially voted today to hire Dr. Robert Bernstein to be the new county health officer.

Dr. Liza Ortiz had resigned in August of 2017 and Dr. Dean Kelaita had recently been filling the role on an interim basis. After failing to receive enough quality applications when it was being advertised as a 0.8 full-time equivalent position, the county decided to bump it up to a 40-hours-per-week (1.0), full-time position.

Tuolumne County Human Services Agency Director Ann Connolly stated, “We are very excited to welcome Dr. Bernstein and he certainly has expressed his excitement and interest in joining our community to strengthen partnerships that improve overall health in our community.”

Dr. Bernstein will relocate from Georgia and will receive a starting salary of just over $204,000. His background includes serving as a Medical Epidemiologist and Program Officer at both the CDC and US Department of Health and Human Services for a combined 23 years. Click here to view an earlier story. His first day on the job will be April 2nd. The vote to approve his contract was 4-0, with District Two Supervisor Randy Hanvelt absent.

Written by BJ Hansen.