Caltrans Plans, Week Of March 5

Sonora, CA – Caltrans looks to be sending only two crews out for scheduled road maintenance this week, one each in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.

In Calaveras, Tuesday through Thursday along Highway 26 a striping crew is slated to work under a moving closure between the San Joaquin/Calaveras County line and Warren Road from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., which may cause some brief traffic tweaks.

In Tuolumne County, Tuesday through Thursday along Highway 132 expect momentary travel delays between the Mariposa/Tuolumne and Tuolumne/Mariposa County Lines from 8 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. while a crew tends to drainage area maintenance.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic