Caltrans Plans, Week Of March 5

Caltrans
03/04/2018 6:00 am PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA – Caltrans looks to be sending only two crews out for scheduled road maintenance this week, one each in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.

In Calaveras, Tuesday through Thursday along Highway 26 a striping crew is slated to work under a moving closure between the San Joaquin/Calaveras County line and Warren Road from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., which may cause some brief traffic tweaks.

In Tuolumne County, Tuesday through Thursday along Highway 132 expect momentary travel delays between the Mariposa/Tuolumne and Tuolumne/Mariposa County Lines from 8 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. while a crew tends to drainage area maintenance.

