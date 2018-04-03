Caltrans Plans, Week Of March 5

Sonora, CA – Caltrans looks to be sending only two crews out for scheduled road maintenance this week, one each in Calaveras and Tuolumne counties.
In Calaveras, Tuesday through Thursday along Highway 26 a striping crew is slated to work under a moving closure between the San Joaquin/Calaveras County line and Warren Road from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., which may cause some brief traffic tweaks.
In Tuolumne County, Tuesday through Thursday along Highway 132 expect momentary travel delays between the Mariposa/Tuolumne and Tuolumne/Mariposa County Lines from 8 a.m. until 3:15 p.m. while a crew tends to drainage area maintenance.