Celebrating Tuolumne County’s 175th Anniversary

Historic Tuolumne County Courthouse View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Board of Supervisors in Tuolumne County took time to celebrate the county’s 175th anniversary of being incorporated.

Tuolumne was one of the 27 original counties on February 18, 1850. It was noted at the meeting that a logo is being developed in recognition of the milestone and local leaders and groups will be celebrating the historical contributions over the next year.

The resolution was approved 5-0.

You can read it below:

WHEREAS, the County of Tuolumne, California, was officially established on February 18, 1850, as one of the original 27 California Counties and has since grown into a community rich in history, culture, and natural beauty; and

WHEREAS, Tuolumne County has been home to generations of residents who have contributed to the county’s development, growth, and vibrant cultural heritage, from its Indigenous peoples to the settlers, miners, farmers, business owners, and civic leaders who have helped shape its present and future; and

WHEREAS, Tuolumne County is known for its scenic landscapes, including parts of the Sierra Nevada mountains, the Stanislaus National Forest, Yosemite National Park, and the Tuolumne River, which have contributed to the county’s identity as a hub for outdoor recreation, tourism, and natural resource stewardship; and

WHEREAS, Tuolumne County has been an essential part of California’s history, playing a key role in the Gold Rush era, the development of transportation systems, support for a rich agricultural industry, and the preservation of historical and natural resources; and

WHEREAS, over the past 175 years, Tuolumne County has demonstrated resilience, innovation, and a strong sense of community, continuing to adapt to changing times while preserving the values and traditions that define it; and

WHEREAS, the 175th anniversary of Tuolumne County provides an opportunity to reflect upon the county’s proud past, honor the contributions of its residents, and look forward to an even more promising future for generations to come; and

WHEREAS, Tuolumne County’s 175th anniversary serves as a reminder of the county’s legacy of collaboration, volunteerism, and civic engagement, which are essential to its continued success and prosperity.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, the County of Tuolumne Board of Supervisors recognizes February 18, 2025, as the 175th Anniversary and encourages all residents, businesses, and organizations in the county to join in the celebration of this important milestone and continue to work together for the continued success and prosperity of Tuolumne County.