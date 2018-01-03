Update: Jamestown Club Surrounded By Law Enforcement

Update at 6:45 p.m.: A raid is underway at Rosalinda’s Gentlemen’s Club near O’Byrnes Ferry Road in Jamestown. As reported below, several travelers alerted Clarke Broadcasting to the bust noting that nearly a dozen patrol cars, including a SWAT team, had surrounded the club and people were being marched single file out of the building.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Officials confirmed that several agencies led by the Tuolumne Narcotics Team (TNT) carried out a search warrant at the Rosalinda’s strip club Thursday afternoon. Sheriff’s officials detail that the investigation was launched late last year by TNT and the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) due to the large volume of service calls made to the club stemming from complaints and violations, including over 50 calls in 2017 alone.

Nearly 200 calls were generated in the past five years, according to sheriff’s officials, some related to serious crimes like the charge of rape last November, as reported here and the stabbing of one dancer by another at the establishment in 2015, as reported here. Additionally, there have been other assaults, code violations and thefts reported. A several month undercover investigation revealed illegal alcohol violations, California Code of Regulations violations, sales of narcotics and prostitution activities occurred at the site.

Units will remain on scene into the night, according to sheriff’s officials, as the search warrant is still being executed. Assistance in the raid was TCSO SWAT, TCSO General Detectives, Child Welfare Services, and Tuolumne County Code Enforcement.

Original post at 5 .m.: Jamestown, CA — Clarke Broadcasting has been flooded with calls from travelers along Highway 108 in Jamestown reporting the there is law enforcement activity at Roselinda’s Gentlemen’s Club near O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Several drivers tell us they witnessed people being marched single file out of the club and around a dozen patrol cars surrounding the establishment. We have contacted the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office who confirm that deputies have responded to the club, but are waiting on a public information officer to call with details. We will pass along the details as soon as they come into the news center.

