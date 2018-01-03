Quantcast
help information
Mostly Cloudy
47.3 ° F
Full Weather

Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County Contained

Cal Fire Truck
Cal Fire Truck Photo Icon Enlarge
03/01/2018 12:51 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Update at 12:50 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the blaze has been extinnguished and details that flames ignited in a matress in a bedroom. Crews were able to put it out within minutes of their arrivale to the house. There is no word on how the bedding caught on fire. (Further details on the fire can be viewed below.)

Original post at 12:30 p.m.: Murphys, CA — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the Murphys area.

CAL Fire reports that the fire is in a home in the 2500 block of Highway 4 near Indian Springs and Dozer Lane. There are reports that the flames ignited in a bedroom. There is no word as to whether anyone is in the home or if the flames have spread to any vegetation. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
2500 Highway 4, Murphys

loading map - please wait...

2500 Highway 4, Murphys 38.164978, -120.425316 2530 Highway 4, Murphys, CA, USA (Directions)
  • Local News
  • US News
  • Weather
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Fire Info
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.