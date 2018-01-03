Update: Structure Fire In Calaveras County Contained

Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

Update at 12:50 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the blaze has been extinnguished and details that flames ignited in a matress in a bedroom. Crews were able to put it out within minutes of their arrivale to the house. There is no word on how the bedding caught on fire. (Further details on the fire can be viewed below.)

Original post at 12:30 p.m.: Murphys, CA — Firefighters are responding to a structure fire in the Murphys area.

CAL Fire reports that the fire is in a home in the 2500 block of Highway 4 near Indian Springs and Dozer Lane. There are reports that the flames ignited in a bedroom. There is no word as to whether anyone is in the home or if the flames have spread to any vegetation. We’ll bring you more details as soon as they come into the news center.

Written by Tracey Petersen.

