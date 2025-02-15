Moving Memorial To Bring Awareness To Fentanyl Overdoses

FACTS-Fentanyl Awareness Coalition of Tuolumne County & Surrounding Areas moving memorial infront of TC probation on South Washington Street -- FACTS photo View Photos

Sonora, CA – Driving by the Tuolumne County Probation Office at 465 South Washington Street in Sonora brings a stark reminder of the dangers of the deadly drug fentanyl, as fifty crosses affixed with pictures of area residents symbolize those lives cut short.

The crosses were put up by FACTS or the Fentanyl Awareness Coalition of Tuolumne County & Surrounding Areas, to bring awareness to the community. To reach more of the public, Kristina Serkin, co-founder of the group, who has seen members of her family struggle with addiction, explained, “We want to move the memorial every 2 to 3 weeks, as long as we can keep it there, all around Tuolumne County for people to see what’s really going on because if it’s not happening in your family or if it’s not happening in your backyard, people don’t know about it. They don’t understand it.”

Lisa Machado paid the ultimate price, as her daughter Angelina Spills died on April 21, 2023, of a fentanyl overdose at age 24. Three other area residents under 30 also passed away due to the deadly drug that same day, according to Machdo, also co-founder of FACTS, who can be seen here behind the large cross next to Angelina’s cross. She was overwhelmed by the response FACTS got when they announced the moving memorial, recounting, “We had like 500 people submit pictures of their loved ones and names, but unfortunately we don’t have that many crosses and then we are going to do another round of 50, and we’ll do the same thing: take the first 50 that give a picture of their loved one with their name, date, and forever age.”

The crosses are lit at night to draw attention to them and the first 50 cost $350 to make. FACTS is turning to the public for help in funding the moving memorial, asking those wanting a cross to pitch in $5, and any donation from the public is welcome. The group wants to move the memorial to Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora but needs approval from the county for any venue. Machdo noted that District 5 Supervisor and current board chair, Jaron Brandon, helped them get that approval for the probation office. Also supporting FACTS is Sonora City Councilmember Mark Plummer. However, they are also reaching out to the public, as Serkin shared, “We’re looking for people that maybe have a nice property on a highway or, you know, someplace with good visibility; it might offer to put our crosses there.”

The group is also looking into becoming a 501(c) non-profit and is looking for volunteers, as every time the memorial moves, another 50 crosses will need to be made and put up. Machado also disclosed they desperately need a bookkeeper.

With fentanyl being mixed with other drugs, the deadly consequences for area youth can be seen in these crosses. That is why FACTS urges the public to carry Narcan, the drug that counteracts an overdose and saves lives, in their purses or vehicle gloveboxes at all times. Narcan is offered for free by California through county public health departments. One fear of Serkin is, “We don’t understand, right now, what the impact of fentanyl is or what it is actually going to do to these people that have used it because it was not an epidemic 10 years ago. 20 years from now, who knows? It’s a scary thing.”

One For Machado, her mission is clear: “I don’t want another family to have to go through the tragedy of losing their child, like I did. It’s the most devastating thing you could ever imagine losing a child and if I can provide one person or if I can help one person get into rehab, I will take that as a win.”

To volunteer, donate, or find out about other fentanyl-related events, like this Wednesday’s Addiction and Youth Parent Information Night with Tuolumne County Public Health Officer Dr. Kimberly Freeman at Curtis Creek Elementary from 6 to 7 p.m. in Room B-1, click here.