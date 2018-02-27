Dodge Ridge Will Re-Open Later This Week

Quantcast
02/27/2018 6:08 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Pinecrest, CA — With another winter storm system anticipated to arrive this Wednesday evening, Dodge Ridge announces that it will re-open on Friday morning.

The resort has had a short ski season so far in 2018, being open for just a week in late January and into early February. The resort reports that around seven inches of new snow arrived yesterday, and up to three ft. is expected with the second system coming Wednesday through Friday. Dodge Ridge plans to have at least chairlifts 1, 3, 5, 6 and 7 open by Friday morning. Chair lift 8 should open by late in the morning. Lifts are scheduled to run from 9am-4pm.

Dodge Ridge General Manager Jenni Smith says, “We are excited to open and get back to skiing and riding. It’s been a long wait and we are looking forward to welcoming our employees, guests, and the community back to the mountain.”

The Tuolumne County Transit will also be running its ski bus this weekend for a $10 round trip. Advanced reservations are encouraged by calling 209-532-0404.

