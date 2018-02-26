Weather, Transit Accident Temporarily Halts Arnold Blue Line

Calaveras County Seal Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — Slippery roads that contributed to a Calaveras Transit bus accident late in the noon hour Monday are the reason county officials have decided to suspend service to Arnold until further notice.

Officials say the bus slid off Highway 4 near Forest Meadows around 12:45 p.m. thankfully noting that there were no injuries and no passengers on board at the time. The vehicle itself sustained minimal damage. However, due to continuing inclement weather and dangerous road conditions, Calaveras Transit made the decision to halt the Arnold Blue Line service until further notice. The decision comes as more wet, wintry weather is expected to impact travel later this week.

Customers with any questions are asked to contact Calaveras Transit at 209 754-4450 — the customer service line — for updates.

For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic