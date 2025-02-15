Winter Storms Bring Smiles To Snow Sport Enthusiasts

Skiing At Dodge Ridge View Photo

Sonora, CA — Those seeking snow activities, including hitting the slopes this weekend, will have several options thanks to the winter storm system that moved through the region.

Plenty of tourists are expected to visit the Sierra Nevada this three-day President’s Day holiday weekend to enjoy the newly fallen snow. Local ski resorts are reporting fresh snow conditions. Over the past three days, Dodge Ridge and Bear Valley have reported more than a two-foot snow base for skiers to enjoy the slopes.

Another choice for family fun in the snow is tubing at Leland Snowplay, located at 34033 Leland Meadow Road in Pinecrest, south of Highway 108 in Tuolumne County. Entrance prices vary from $57 to $39 per person on weekends and $29 to $39 on weekdays. The park is open daily from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Additionally, there are SNO-Parks along Highways 108 and 4 for those wanting to do cross-country skiing, dog sledding, snow play, and snowmobiling. The CHP reminds motorists not to play or park on the sides of the highways. Those who do will be ticketed.