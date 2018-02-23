Update: Confirmed Double Fatal On HWY26

CHP San Andreas logo Enlarge

Update at 5:50 p.m.: The CHP reports the wreckage from a double fatal head-on crash on Highway 26 near Ponderosa Way in Calaveras County has been cleared. Traffic is moving freely once again. Details regarding the tragic collision can be viewed below.

Update at 4:50 p.m.: San Andreas Unit CHP officer Toby Butzler has confirmed that two people have died as a result of the head-on crash on Highway 26 near Ponderosa Way between Mokelumne Hill and Glencoe in Calaveras County. He updates, “Unfortunately, a Toyota pickup and a Hyundai Elantra car were involved. One of the vehicles crossed over into the other traffic lane. I’m unsure which one. Tragically two parties involved were killed in the collision. I’m unsure if they were the drivers or passengers. We have not got those details yet.”

The deceased names are not being release pending notification of family. Tow crews are on scene working to remove the debris and wreckage as officers direct one-way traffic, which they hope to have it cleared within the hour.

Original post at 4:20 p.m.: Calaveras County, CA — Emergency crews are on the scene of a possible double fatal crash on Highway 26 in Calaveras County. San Andreas Unit CHP officer Toby Butzler reports that a pickup and another vehicle smashed head-on on the highway near Ponderosa Way between Mokelumne Hill and Glencoe around 3:15 p.m. Two subjects were pinned in the vehicles.

Butzler details, “Once fire was on the scene at about 3:28 p.m. they started CPR on one of the parties and the other person was unconscious at the time. Both lanes were blocked. At about 3:45 p.m. the officers advised that one of the parties, unfortunately, was pronounced deceased and they are still working on the other person, but it’s not looking good.”

The roadway was completely block to traffic for about 20 minutes and now it is one-way traffic control. We’ll bring you more information as soon as it comes into the newsroom.

