Non-Profits Receive Grant Dollars To Promote Health And Resilience

Grant money awarded to non-profits View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center has received a $200,000 COVID Mitigation Grant from the state and picked three non-profits to share portions of the revenue.

The grant is designed to combat the long-term effects of the COVID pandemic, with a focus on health disparities, mental health challenges, economic recovery, and community resilience. The three local groups receiving $41,666 each are ATCAA, 1 Pile at a Time, and The Refuge.

More information about the organizations is listed below:

ATCAA – promotes the economic security, self-sufficiency and the well-being of families and individuals by providing for basic human needs through direct assistance and community collaborations with the belief that all people deserve the opportunity to thrive.

1 Pile at a Time – mission is to keep the community and waterways free of trash and pollution. They work at maintaining clean and sanitary camps and work with volunteers in the community to help with these efforts.

The Refuge – provides home & rehabilitation services, theyare committed to restoring families, guiding individuals toward sobriety, and ensuring that no one is left behind in their journey to recovery. They have recently opened respite services where their primary aim is to prevent individuals from being discharged from the hospital only to return to the streets, providing a safe and supportive environment for their recovery journey.

Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center reports, that along with the additional recipients, they “will use this grant to expand services such as the purchase of a mobile shower unit for the unhoused, provide temporary housing, update equipment, provide additional outreach and the necessary resources to build a healthier, more equitable future for all.”