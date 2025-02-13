Yosemite’s Lone Ski Resort Will Not Open This Season

Badger Pass, February 2025. Aramark Image View Photo

Yosemite, CA — After holding out hope for heavy snow in recent weeks, Badger Pass Ski Area officials made a somber announcement to skiers.

The resort, operated by Aramark Sports and Entertainment Group, reports, “We are saddened to announce that the decision has been made with the National Park Service and Yosemite Hospitality that Badger Pass Ski Area will not open for the 2024-25 season due to lack of snow early enough in the season. We also want to recognize that there is snow in the forecast this week, however, this forecast is arriving too late in the season and the snow totals have been too unreliable to wait any longer to be able to open Badger for less than a month.”

Refunds will be issued to anyone who purchased a season pass, and those people should see the funds back in their accounts in the next 10-14 days.

The resort plans to open next season, weather permitting.