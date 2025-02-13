Local Shelter Officials Warn Of Neurologic Horse Virus

Horse with EHM virus being treated -- Photo courtesy UC Davis Center for Equine Health View Photo

Sonora, CA—Tuolumne County Animal Control (TCAC) warns horse owners of a neurologic virus outbreak in southern California.

A 26-year-old Paint mare and a 16-year-old Paint gelding from San Bernardino County who were exhibiting neurologic symptoms were determined to have Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM) related to Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1), according to California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) officials, who oversee equine health. They added that the mare’s severe clinical symptoms led to her euthanasia, but the gelding is still alive and receiving supportive care at home.

Despite rumors and speculations, TCAC officials report, “Tuolumne County does not have any confirmed cases, and we want to urge the public that despite rumors, we have zero confirmed or suspected cases. However, it’s important to know about current outbreaks, especially if you travel with your horses.”

The San Bernardino County property had 35 possibly exposed horses placed under quarantine after improved biosecurity procedures were implemented, according to CDFA officials, who say they will keep a close eye on the situation. Click here for further information on the virus and its symptoms.