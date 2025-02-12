TUD Main Sewer Work Completed Ahead Of Schedule

Sonora, CA — TUD reports that crews have finished its main sewer replacement project along South Washington Street over a week ahead of schedule.

As we reported at the end of last month, the utility had switched the work from day to overnight to cut down on lengthy delays for motorists using the busy stretch of roadway. Local Foothill Excavation was hired to replace the main sewer line along the street work between Theall and Linoberg Streets. Work got underway on Sunday, February 2, 2025, and was set to conclude on the morning of Friday, February 21.

With the completion, next will be the final paving of the roadway, which TUD spokesperson Emily Long advises will take place sometime in March or April.