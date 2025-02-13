Middle of February Events

Railtown 1897 State historic Park in Jamestown View Photo

It is the middle of February and there are a few events planned.

There are still tickets for couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day on Friday aboard the Sweetheart Limited at Railtown 1897 State Historic Park. Details are in the event listing here.

Friday ski or snowboard with a US Forest Service Ranger, for a free, guided tour around Dodge Ridge starting at Chair 3. The naturalist tours aim to educate guests on the local historical, cultural, and natural history of Stanislaus National Forest. Details are here.

Join Tuolumne County Arts every 2nd Friday of the month for a free workshop with Ricardo Lazo. This month’s workshop will be Stylized Characters: Cartoons for Kids as detailed here.

Also before the weekend starts on Friday at 5:30pm, CalPride Sierras will be hosting movie nights, this Friday is the David Lynch movie, Inland Empire.

Saturday A Pro Wrestling event called “Wreckin’ Hearts” will be held at the Veterans Memorial Hall in Tuolumne.

The all ages event will feature wrestlers from the Total Wrestling Federation starting at 7:00pm, doors at 6:00pm.

Tickets are available here there will also be beer, seltzer, sodas, water, nachos, hot dogs, popcorn, and candy for sale.

Part of the proceeds will benefit VFW Post 4748.

Calaveras Sings Theater Arts Repertory for Kids (CSTARS) is performing Seussical. It is CSTARS’s 28th production with a talented cast of over 60 local youth actors.The performance features Dr. Seuss’s best-loved characters in a musical this weekend only, Friday through Sunday. More details and ticket information is here.

Saturday the Columbia College Men’s Basketball team has a home game against Porterville College at 6PM. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

The Douglas Erwin and Betsy Voorhees-Erwin Folk Art Collection is on display at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce through March 8th as detailed here.

The Humane Society of Tuolumne County’s Not-So-Purrfect Pet Portraits fundraiser will end this Friday. The virtual fundraiser will provide a one-of-a-kind piece of art for a $20 donation drawn by shelter staff members. More details are in the event listing here.

Columbia College’s Financial Aid and Mother Lode Educational Opportunity Center help you apply for financial aid. Join one of the weekly Zoom sessions each Thursday thru Feb 27th to get help with the application process, troubleshoot unique situations and answer your financial aid related questions.

The local theaters have released their 2025 Season Show Schedule. For Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) the first show is Legally Blond on February 28. The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is rehearsing for performances of “Anything Goes” the second and third weekends of March, tickets can be purchased soon. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform The Glass Menagerie in April.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Adventure Café. Check out movie times at local theaters, skiers and snowboarders see our local webcams here and the Snow Report in the weather section here.