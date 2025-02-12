Turlock Man Arrested In Stolen Vehicle

Sonora Police vehicle View Photo

Tuttletown, CA— A Turlock man was not only found with burglary tools but the vehicle he was driving was stolen, according to Sonora Police.

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, just before eight in the morning, officers responded to a report of a suspected stolen Chevy Malibu leaving Sonora in a northern direction on Highway 49. They caught up to the driver as he pulled into the Lake Ridge Inn in Tuttletown.

After speaking with the driver, officers were able to identify him as 37-year-old Eduardo Carbajal. Officers verified that the car was stolen, and he was handcuffed without incident. Officers searched the car and discovered items consistent with equipment used to commit burglaries as well as drug paraphernalia. Officers also turned up a round of ammunition, and since Carbajal has a criminal record, it is illegal for him to own ammunition in California.

Carbajal was charged with felony possession of a stolen car, having burglary tools and drug paraphernalia while also driving while his license was suspended.