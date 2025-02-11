Tangipa And GOP Lawmakers Unveil Fire Proposals

House Fire in Columbia View Photo

Sacramento, CA — California Republican Assembly lawmakers have introduced a package of wildfire bills.

Assemblywoman Heather Hadwick of Alturas is spearheading it, and Mother Lode representative David Tangipa is one of the co-authors.

Snapshots of the various bills are below:

AB 442: Creates a California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) exemption for wildfire projects in communities that have one ingress/egress route.

Assemblymember Tangipa is a co-author.

AB 297: Increases penalties for arson.

Assemblymember Sanchez is a joint author.

AB 429: Exempts wildfire payments from income tax and allows victims of the 2021 Dixie Fire, the 2022 Mill Fire, and the 2024 Park Fire to receive the full payment they are owed.

Assemblymember Lackey and Senator Dahle are co-authors.

AB 438: Allows local Office of Emergency Services (OES) vehicles to be authorized emergency vehicles and drive Code 3 to expedite evacuation orders and provide immediate assistance.

AB 441: Prevents the California Wildfire Mitigation Program from being eliminated so working families can continue fortifying their homes against fires.

“As California faces an unprecedented wildfire season, we must do more to protect our communities, the people who live in them, and our natural resources,” said Assemblywoman Hadwick. “These bills represent a proactive approach to wildfire prevention, recovery, and accountability. We must protect our fire-threatened communities.”

The bills are anticipated to undergo hearings in the California Assembly in the coming weeks.