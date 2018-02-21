Tuolumne County Man Suspected Of Prison Homicide

Joshua Power Enlarge

Sonora, CA — A man from Tuolumne County, already serving 33-years in prison, has allegedly killed his cellmate at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi.

The California Department of Corrections reports that officers found 29-year-old Joshua Power allegedly striking 37-year-old Kevin Mansfield late at night, while Mansfield was face down on the floor and unconscious. Officials made emergency entry into the cell and used batons to physically force Power from the area and into restraints.

Medical responders attempted life-saving measures on Mansfield, but he was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived. The CDCR reports that Power continued to be aggressive with staff and was later transported to an outside facility to treat injuries that were associated with a fight. He has since returned to the prison and has been placed in administrative segregation. The cell where the homicide occurred is being secured until all evidence is collected. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

Power has been serving a 33 year sentence for kidnapping, corporal injury, use of a deadly weapon and false imprisonment. Click here to view an earlier story regarding his sentencing.

Mansfield was serving a life sentence for second degree murder and robbery.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com.