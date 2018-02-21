Ambulance Tax Renewal Will Go Before South County Voters

Groveland, CA — Residents in the Groveland area will be asked whether to renew an ambulance tax that would continue to allow for 24/7 service.
The Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 to put the item before voters during the June Primary election. The measure also calls for increasing the tax from $70 to $90. The current parcel tax is set to expire at the end of June. Property owners that benefit have been paying a parcel tax for the service over the past 29 years. The proposed price increase is to offset increasing costs, as in recent years the county has had to dip into money from its ambulance enterprise fund to fully cover expenses. The tax requires 2/3 approval by voters to pass.