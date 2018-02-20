Tree Removal To Cause Motorists Delays

Tuolumne County, CA – Hazardous trees that must come down for travel safety in Tuolumne County will cause traffic delays in the Groveland area.
Crews will begin cutting down ten dead trees along Elmore Road, which is off of Highway 120/Big Oak Flat Road in Tuolumne County, on Wednesday, February 21st. Hopes Tree Service has been contracted by the county’s road department to complete the work on that day. The tree falling will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 1:00 p.m. During that time, flaggers will be directing traffic and motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays.
County road officials ask travelers to take alternate routes if possible.