Quantcast
help information
Mostly Sunny
42.3 ° F
Full Weather

Tree Removal To Cause Motorists Delays

Tree Work sign
Tree Work sign Photo Icon Enlarge
02/20/2018 3:46 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Tuolumne County, CA – Hazardous trees that must come down for travel safety in Tuolumne County will cause traffic delays in the Groveland area.

Crews will begin cutting down ten dead trees along Elmore Road, which is off of Highway 120/Big Oak Flat Road in Tuolumne County, on Wednesday, February 21st. Hopes Tree Service has been contracted by the county’s road department to complete the work on that day. The tree falling will begin at 8:30 a.m. and run until 1:00 p.m.  During that time, flaggers will be directing traffic and motorists can expect up to 15 minute delays.

County road officials ask travelers to take alternate routes if possible.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Elmore Road, Groveland

loading map - please wait...

Elmore Road, Groveland 37.818825, -120.132709 Elmore Road, Groveland, CA, USA (Directions)

 

  • Local News
  • US News
  • Weather
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Fire Info
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.