Two Sonora Men Occupying Same Vehicle Arrested For DUI

Sugarpine, CA — A crash on Highway 108 in the Sugarpine area of Tuolumne County ended with both men inside the vehicle being arrested for drunk driving and one for hit and run.

CHP spokesperson Officer Steve Machado reports that 38-year-old Thomas Walter James Sale was driving westbound in a 2017 Hyundai Sonata on the highway west of Leisure Drive just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, February 5th.

“For unknown reasons, he allowed his vehicle to travel off the roadway and the left side of the Hyundai crashed into an embankment,” detailed Machado. “Sale fled the scene but was later contacted by CHP units at 20800 W. Willow Springs Drive in Soulsbyville.”

Sale was arrested for felony driving under the influence of alcohol, causing injury, and hit and run. His passenger, 37-year-old Michael Hardin, suffered moderate to major injuries. He was handcuffed after officers learned he drove the sedan at the Willow Springs property and was also determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Hardin was taken by ambulance to Adventist Health Sonora for treatment of his injuries and was released to their care.