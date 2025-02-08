Motorists Delays Due To Emergency Tree Removal In Copperopolis

CCPW Emergency tree removal work on OBrynes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County map View Photo

Copperopolis, CA— Commuters will face delays for two days next week for the emergency removal of a tree on busy O’Byrnes Ferry Road in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County.

Calaveras County Public Works crews will begin the work on Monday, February 10th, and run through Tuesday, February 11th, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., both days. The section of the roadway impacted is from 5941 to 6182 O’Byrnes Ferry Road, parallel to Poker Flat Road in The Shores of Poker Flat subdivision.

Traffic controls will be in place at the intersections of Duchess Drive and Conner Estates Drive. Motorists will face up to five-minute delays and are asked to follow all on-site personnel and signage instructions. Any questions regarding the work or to report road issues can be directed to the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 am to 4 pm). After regular business hours, contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).