Sonora Elementary School Staff Arrested For Child Abuse And Battery

Email notification of the arrest by Sonora El to staff, students and parents View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Sonora Elementary School employee was arrested this afternoon on misdemeanor charges of child abuse and battery on school grounds.

Sonora Police report that a speech therapist, 50-year-old Mary McGrew of Sonora, was handcuffed after turning herself in, following “allegations of assaulting a seven-year-old child with autism during a therapy session.” Police did not reveal the child’s gender. When asked what happened physically between the child and McGrew, police spokesperson Detective Thomas Brickley stated, “It was for child abuse and battery, not inappropriate touching per se, but more of abusive and battery-type behavior.”

The investigation began on Monday (2/3) morning when police were notified by the school and the parents, after becoming concerned about their child’s behavior, filed a report with police. Brickley noted, “The child had no physical injuries at the time of the report. However, due to the seriousness of these allegations, the Sonora Police Department launched a criminal investigation the following morning.

This afternoon, and also seen in the image box, this notice was emailed to staff, students, and parents from the school’s superintendent, Cheryl Griffiths, regarding this incident.

“Sonora Elementary School District and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools are aware of the arrest of an employee today in connection with interactions involving a student.

The District and Superintendent’s Office take these allegations seriously and are fully cooperating with law enforcement while conducting their own investigations.

As the law enforcement investigation remains ongoing, both Sonora Elementary and the Tuolumne County Superintendent of Schools remain committed to student safety and will continue to participate and cooperate fully to ensure the well-being of all students.”

Additionally, Tuolumne County District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke announced that after reviewing the reports, she filed the misdemeanor child abuse and battery charges and then requested a warrant from Tuolumne County Superior Court, which was granted.

Brickley added, “The identity of the child and any specific details regarding the case are not being released with respect to confidentiality considerations.” Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Brickley at 209-532-8141.