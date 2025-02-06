Second Weekend In February Events

Frank Salel Super Bowl breakfast 2024 View Photo

It is already the second weekend in February and there are a few events planned. The Stanislaus National Forest will host an OHV open house tonight, Thursday, February 6th from 4 – 6 pm at the Stanislaus National Forest Supervisor’s Office. The open house is the final opportunity for the public to share suggestions, questions and prior to its upcoming grant request. The event details are here.

The community is invited to a free Pain Management and Opioid Safety Education Series. Attend one Community Education Series session per month on any Thursday or, if you would like to cover the same topic more than once, go on more than one Thursday in a month. Sessions will include a 40-minute presentation and 20 minutes for questions and group discussion. More details are here.

Also before the weekend starts on Friday, February 7th, CalPride Sierras will be hosting movie nights, this Friday is the David Lynch movie, Eraserhead.

Tuolumne County Arts is proud to host the county finals for the annual Poetry Out Loud competition on Saturday, from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Red Church in Sonora. This event will feature eight high school students from Sonora and Summerville competing for prizes and the chance to advance to the state finals.

After the competition stay in Sonora for 2nd Saturday Art Night festivities on Washington St. Join Tuolumne County Arts for this month’s free activity: Creating Found Poetry. Details are in the event listing here.

Tuolumne County Arts is proud to present an opening reception for The Douglas Erwin and Betsy Voorhees-Erwin Folk Art Collection on Saturday as well. The art will be on display at the Sonora Chamber of Commerce from February 8th through March 8th to be viewed during the Chamber’s regular hours or by appointment with TCA, and will showcase a selected portion of the collection featuring pieces from the African diaspora in honor of Black History Month. Additional exhibit features will share and display Black history from the Library of Congress as well as the complex, local history of African Americans living in the Tuolumne County area during the Gold Rush. The Folk Art Collection was generously gifted to Tuolumne County Arts by Douglas Erwin and Betsy Voorhees-Erwin in 2016. The art was acquired during their years of world travels across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Russia, Japan, and more. During his time as a teacher, Doug incorporated many of the collection’s pieces into his classroom curriculum.

Open Door UCC Murphys, formerly First Congregational, is hosting its annual Heavenly Chocolate Festival on Saturday. Savor chocolate delights, as well as some optional wine pairings. Vote for your favorite treats at the family friendly event, with discounted tickets for kids and families. Ticket details are here.

Saturday the Columbia College Men’s Basketball team has a home game against Reedley College at 6PM. Details about the season are in our events calendar here.

Saturday Tuolumne County Recreation Department is hosting a Valentine’s Photo Session fundraiser. Pets are welcome, all the details are in the event calendar.

The 37th annual Frank Salel Superbowl Breakfast on Sunday at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds in Sonora. The Rotary Clubs of Tuolumne County will open the doors from 7:30 to 11:30 for a breakfast with a custom ordered omelet, croissant, fruit cup, orange juice and coffee. There will be lots of raffle prizes and the event is a fundraiser for scholarships.

Angels Camp Museum Carriage House is hosting the lecture ‘Women of the American West’ in the Carriage House at the Museum. The talk is part of the 2025 Lecture Series, the February speaker is author, Chris Enss as detailed here.

Looking for a light-hearted way to help shelter pets while also getting a good laugh? Check out Humane Society of Tuolumne County’s Not-So-Purrfect Pet Portraits fundraiser. This is a virtual fundraiser where you’ll receive a one-of-a-kind piece of art for a $20 donation drawn by shelter staff members. Event organizers share “While a small percentage of our team might possess some untapped talent, the majority are more accustomed to stick figures and doodles- and that’s the fun of it!” More details are in the event listing here.

Columbia College’s Financial Aid and Mother Lode Educational Opportunity Center help you apply for financial aid. Join one of the weekly Zoom sessions each Thursday thru Feb 27th to get help with the application process, troubleshoot unique situations and answer your financial aid related questions.

The local theaters have released their 2025 Season Show Schedule. For Sierra Reparatory Theater (SRT) the first show is Legally Blond at the end of February. The Mountain Youth And Community Theatre (MyAct) is rehearsing for performances of “Anything Goes” the second and third weekends of March, tickets can be purchased soon. Murphys Creek Theatre will perform The Glass Menagerie in April.

The passes are all closed for the season. The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is Adventure Café.