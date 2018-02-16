President’s Day Weekend At Yosemite National Park

Several visitors are expected to visit Yosemite National Park during this President’s Day Holiday weekend.

Yosemite National Park Ranger and Spokesperson Jamie Richards

“Winter is a great time to visit” said Richards, “Winter photographs, winter hiking and the beauty of Yosemite at this time of the year is something that should not be missed.”

Family ice skating is a popular activity at this time of the year. Unfortunately, there is not enough snow to go snow skiing or snow boarding at Yosemite Ski and Snowboard Area.

Richards reminds everyone that the rule regarding wildlife is to observe all animals from a distance of 100 feet away.

“Also, be sure to prepare for winter driving conditions,” says Richards. “We are located in the Sierra and the weather can change rapidly.”

Glacier Point Road and Tioga Pass Road are closed at this time of the year but all other roads are open.

Visitors are also reminded to use caution when approaching ice covered ponds and lakes. During cold winters, lakes can support people walking on top of the ice, but that is not always the case.

Written by Mark Truppner.